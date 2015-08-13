Kylie Jenner reacted to rumors she crashed her brand-new, $320,000 Ferrari.

Austin Mahone was at the newly 18-year-old reality star's birthday party over the weekend, and told ET that he heard Jenner had already wrecked her fancy ride.

"I think she crashed it, too, which is pretty crazy," Mahone said. "I saw that on Twitter. I was like, 'What?!'"

Musician Jake Quickenden claimed her heard this, tweeting: "Kylie Jenner crashed her Ferrari. Whatttttt.... Glad she's ok but that's 295,000 down the toilet."

Jenner responded to this rumor by retweeting Quickenden's message, adding: "Just a rumor."

On Sunday night, Jenner got a surprise during her birthday bash at Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Hollywood when 25-year-old rapper Tyga presented her with the vehicle. The luxury car is reportedly a Ferrari 482 Italia, worth $320,000.

Obviously Jenner seemed pleased with the gift. "So crazy," the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star said on tape, in awe of her new ride. "This is my dream."

After she celebrated her monumental birthday in Hollywood, Jenner jetted off to Mexico with her friends, sister Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend Tyga. She is also set to show up in Canada this weekend for yet another birthday celebration.

ET broke news of Jenner's jet-setting plans back in June when we chatted with her in Cannes, France. "I think I'm gonna go on a trip with my friends," she revealed. "Do something fun!"

The reality star has done just that! We just hope her Ferrari is safely stored somewhere.