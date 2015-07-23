Diddy underwent knee surgery on Thursday for an undisclosed injury.

The rapper revealed the news on Instagram, writing, “#MOOD … Fresh outta knee surgery!!! Been putting it off for 2 years, this sh*t hurts like a motherf*cker!” Diddy went on, “Shoutout to my doctor, Dr.Ahluwalia, I hope you did a great job, LOL!!”

The post was accompanied by a picture showing a medical worker pushing Diddy to his waiting car in a wheelchair. The music mogul is seen holding an open can and a pair of crutches. He also appears to be wearing pajamas.

The surgery comes less than a month after Diddy fell on stage while performing at the BET Awards. As Gossip Cop reported, the star was in the midst of a medley performance celebrating the 20th anniversary of Bad Boy Records when he fell into a hole in the stage. He popped right back up, though, and continued on.

Diddy posted a clip of the incident on Instagram afterward, saying, “I was getting so loose I fell! LOL, but really though I busted my ass!” He went on to say, “IF YOU EVER FALL DOWN, get your ass up and FIGHT!!!!!!! But really though, I crack up every time I see this sh*t! It’s like I f*cking disappeared. HAAAAAA!!!! I was scared as f*ck but I had to get up!”

It’s unclear if the slip exacerbated Diddy’s knee issue. Regardless, Gossip Cop wishes him a speedy recovery.

