LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Disney Channel is going back to school with "High School Musical 4."

The fourth iteration of the popular musical franchise will begin production later this year and premiere in 2010.

The Disney Channel said in a statement Tuesday that the new movie will introduce a new cast of characters and will focus on a cross-town school rivalry.

"High School Musical" drew an audience of 7.7 million when it debuted in 2006. "High School Musical 2" more than doubled viewership of the original with 17.2 million in 2007. "High School Musical 3" was released in theaters in 2008 and made more than $40 million its opening weekend.

