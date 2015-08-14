Dolce & Gabbana are finally apologizing for their controversial comments about IVF and gay adoption.

As Gossip Cop reported, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana came under fire earlier this year after saying in an interview that they “oppose gay adoptions.” Dolce, who is openly gay like Gabbana, further said, “I call children of chemistry, synthetic children. Uteri [for] rent, semen chosen from a catalog.” The designers were slammed by a number of celebrities for their remarks, including Elton John and Ellen DeGeneres.

Amid a boycott in March, Gabbana said their words had been twisted, but he largely stood by their point. Now five months later, the exes are acknowledging the outrageousness of their comments. Dolce tells Vogue in a new interview, “I am so sorry. It was not my intention to offend anyone.”

“I’ve done some soul-searching. I’ve talked to Stefano a lot about this. I’ve realized that my words were inappropriate, and I apologize. They are just kids. You don’t need labels, baby labels,” he continues. And now Dolce seems to have a very different opinion on IVF, saying, “It’s like medicine. Science has been put on the table to help people.”

Gabbana also acknowledges that some of his views are affected by the fact that gay marriage is still illegal in Italy, and single-parent adoption isn’t allowed either. “I had thought of going to California and having a baby, but I couldn’t bring the baby back to Italy, because you need the mother’s passport,” he tells Vogue. “I asked about adoption in Italy. It’s very hard for a straight couple here — imagine if you are gay!”