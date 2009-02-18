OXON HILL, Md. (AP) -- It's all over the Internet that Dolly Parton will be in the upcoming "Hannah Montana" movie, but Parton says she's not — and wishes she had been.

The country legend says producers had asked her if she would revisit her recurring role as "Aunt Dolly" on the TV show in the upcoming film. But her character apparently didn't make the script.

Still, Parton says she loved playing the role on the TV show because it opened her up to a new generation of fans. She calls it "probably" the best move she's ever made.

———

On the Net:

http://www.dollyparton.com/