BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The reunion of Tori Spelling's Donna and Jennie Garth's Kelly on the CW's "90210" is an attention-grabber for fans of the original drama. Put the actresses in a Rolls-Royce convertible to film a scene in the heart of Beverly Hills and the paparazzi are thrilled as well. A dozen or more photographers gathered Monday to grab shots of the pair, who starred in the 1990s Fox hit "Beverly Hills 90210." Spelling is joining the CW sequel, which features Garth, for a multi-episode arc that begins airing April 14. It was the first time the CW show lived up to the 90210 zip code by filming in Beverly Hills. Spelling is used to being a paparazzi magnet. She shrugged off the attention and called it "just another day out."