The apple certainly doesn't fall from the tree in Reese Witherspoon's family!

The 39-year-old actress shared an Instagram pic on Thursday of her and her lookalike daughter, 15-year-old Ava Phillippe. The mother-daughter duo looked picture perfect as Reese hugs the blue-haired teen.

PHOTOS: Celebrity Lookalikes

"Me and my girl," Reese wrote. "Ready for #HotPursuit premiere! @avaphillippe."

NEWS: Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Explained Cruel Intentions To Their Kids

Ava, whose father is Ryan Phillippe, also shared the sweet image, captioning: "Me and my 'straight-shooter.'"

While Ava attended Hot Pursuit's Hollywood premiere, she opted out of walking the red carpet with her famous mom. Instead, the actress was escorted by her husband, Jim Toth. The event was quite the family affair for Reese, who also posed on the carpet with her niece, Abby James.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Celeb style hits or misses for April 2015

Kourtney Kardashian takes Penelope to the movies, plus more celebritots of April 2015

Celebs who take their kids to work