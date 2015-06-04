Drake Bell has always been rather outspoken on his Twitter account, occasionally picking fights with fans or slamming fellow celebs. But now, the former Disney star is apologizing for an insensitive tweet he posted about Caitlyn Jenner.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old actor took to Twitter to "sincerely apologize" for "thoughtless insensitive remarks" he made about Jenner after her Vanity Fair cover was released on Monday.

"I in no way meant to hurt or demean those going through a similar journey," Bell wrote. "Although my comments were made in innocence, I deeply regret the negative effect they've had on so many."

Bell's apology came days after his initial remarks that sparked heavy criticism.

"Sorry...Still calling you Bruce," Bell wrote in a tweet that was later deleted.

The comment quickly generated backlash from many of his followers, and Bell attempted to clarify his original comments, writing, ""That's bravery! I'm not dissing him! I just don't want to forget his legacy! He is the greatest athlete of all time! Chill out!"

Bell's clarification, which was also not well-received, was also later deleted.

Meanwhile, many stars have been very vocal about their support for Jenner, and her Vanity Fair cover.