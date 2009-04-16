Despite public PDA earlier this week at the NYC premiere of her new HBO flick Grey Gardens, Drew Barrymore says she is not back on with ex Justin Long.

She tells Usmagazine.com she is single.

"I love it! It's great!" she told Us Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of Grey Gardens. "I get to be who I am and do what I want and be with the people I love. I feel like I have everything, and I'm very fortunate, and it's a very rich, fulfilling time in my life."

See all the men Drew Barrymore has dated

On Friday's Ellen DeGeneres Show, she adds that she and Long - who are set to shoot the romantic comedy Going the Distance later this year - are just "good friends."

See stars who really get along with their exes

"We're doing a film this summer," she says. "I guess people find it a little confusing. I totally understand. It seems like, 'What is the deal with them?' But we just adore each other. We're in each other's lives, and we're friends, and we're working together, and we have worked together."

Would she be jealous if he began dating someone else?

Nah.

She wants him to meet "fantastic people because he's a great guy, and he deserves the most happiness," says said.

See how Drew's hair has changed over the years

"And, for me, I am still just not ready for anything," she continues. "I've spent two years really with a very different life than I've had before. My priorities have changed. I directed a film. I did this drama [Grey Gardens]. It was something I've never done anything like ... and I don't know how to maintain a relationship to be honest, while I'm doing all of that."

For now, she says she has her Labrador-Chow mix dog, Flossy.

"She and I are still in love 14 years," says Barrymore. "That is a relationship that works."