Drew Barrymore Embraces Aging: 'I Love Being 40'
Milestone schmilestone!
Drew Barrymore recently turned 40, and the Golden Globe winning actress and producer recently told Ellen DeGeneres that she couldn't be happier about it.
"When I was a kid I felt like I should be older," Barrymore admitted on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "Then when I was in my twenties, I was like 'No, I want to be a kid,' finally."
"It's the first time in my life my age has met up with where my life is," said Barrymore. "I love being 40."
Forty is just a number, and apparently she loves it!
In addition to her recent birthday, Barrymore opened up about her adorable daughters, Olive and Frankie -- doing very cute impressions of how they behave for Ellen.
Besides the fact that she now has adorable kids of her own, Drew Barrymore was once a pretty cute kid herself!
