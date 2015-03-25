Drew Barrymore paints quite the picture about what her body felt like after having two children, Olive, 2, and Frankie, 11 months.

"After making two babies, holy cow, does your body do some crazy stuff!" she admits to Glamour magazine. "It's hard to stay positive and love yourself." Even when you're Drew Barrymore!

"You feel like a kangaroo with a giant pouch; everything's saggy and weird," the 40-year-old actress recalls. "But you think about how beautiful it is that you're able to make children. When I lose sight of that, I exercise, read Dr. Seuss's Oh, the Places You'll Go!, and spend time with my kids. Then I start to see things that are bigger than myself."

While her body image has gotten her down in the past, Barrymore looks to the positive. "My hair [is my favorite feature]. It takes a licking and keeps on ticking," she quips. "I destroy it time and time again, and it's still there, semi-happy."

She adds of her locks, "I love playing with it; it's like my personal plant -- I keep getting to prune it."

