WASHINGTON (AP) -- Oscar-winner Richard Dreyfuss visited the nation's capital on Wednesday to call attention to the most endangered Civil War battlefields.

The actor joined the Civil War Preservation Trust as the group released its annual report on 10 battlefields that it says are deteriorating due to neglect, land development and other threats.

At a news conference, Dreyfuss said his interest in preserving Civil War battlefields grew out of his love for history and the significance of the war.

"We are the consequences of that war and the more we know about our past, the better," said Dreyfuss, who won an Academy Award for "The Goodbye Girl" and also portrayed Vice President Dick Cheney in Oliver Stone's "W".

The Washington-based preservation group issues the "History Under Siege" report annually. The sites on this year's list include Gettysburg, Pa.; South Mountain and Monocacy in Maryland; Cedar Creek, New Market Heights, and Wilderness in Virginia; Fort Gaines, Ala.; Port Gibson, Miss.; Sabine Pass, Texas; and Spring Hill, Tenn.

James Lighthizer, president of the preservation trust, said other Civil War battlefields also face deterioration but didn't make the list.

"They're all threatened by destruction, and with destruction a portion of our national memory is destroyed and that's a tragedy," Lighthizer said Wednesday.

