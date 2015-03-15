An allegedly drunk driver reportedly crashed into Jennifer Aniston’s yard on Saturday, March 14.

The unidentified man was driving in Bel-Air when he allegedly jumped the curb and went straight on to Aniston’s estate around 8:30 p.m. local time. A security guard called 911, and when police arrived, the guy allegedly attempted to claim he was not the one behind the wheel. Surveillance footage, however, proved otherwise, and the man was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

It’s not yet known if Aniston and fiancé Justin Theroux were at home during the accident. According to TMZ, the driver plowed through some of the couple’s plants. Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for Aniston to see if she was indeed home at the time of the incident, and how much damage was sustained to her property.

Aniston purchased the mega home in 2012 and has spent the last several years renovating it. The actress and Theroux inherited a dozen chickens from the previous owners, and the couple had a new coop built on the property. Aniston memorably brought some of the eggs from the chickens to Conan O’Brien on a 2013 episode of his late-night show.