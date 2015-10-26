The royals are not above a little Welly wanging.

Duchess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry teamed up for a BAFTA charity screening of "Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas" in London on Oct. 26, and spent much of the event indulging in goofiness.

According to Us Weekly, the uber-stylish Kate -- decked out in a trendy, space print blue dress -- performed a "silly walk" and other funny moves in front of a green screen while animators explained to the audience how they created the stop-motion animation used in the film and TV series that inspired it.

Will and Harry, meanwhile, showed off their tossing skills, hurling small Wellington boots at cardboard creatures as the kids in the audience giggled. (Welly wanging is a popular social activity in the U.K. in which participants throw the classic British boots as far as possible.)

The royals also spent some time discussing their charity work at a Charities Forum meeting before switching gears to catch a screening of "Spectre," the new James Bond film, at Royal Albert Hall.

