The Duggar family received a fiery word from Pastor Jeff Crawford of Cross Church on Sunday during a sermon that seemed to acknowledge the recent scandals that have plagued them.

"Pornography is a secret sin," Crawford told the congregation Sunday morning.

He added later, "I know there are some folks in here today -- pornography is a deal in your life," making a subtle reference to the scandal surrounding the Duggar family.

Last month Josh Duggar released a statement, revealing that he had been unfaithful to his wife Anna and that he had become secretly addicted to "viewing pornography on the Internet," a revelation that has since been removed.

The "19 Kids and Counting" star's edited statement on the Duggar family's official website now has no mention of watching pornography.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have been unfaithful to my wife," the edited statement reads.

Because of his reported stint at Reformers Unanimous treatment center in Rockford, Illinois, Josh was not present for the sermon where the pastor yelled at times when talking about sin and porn.

Pastor Crawford stressed accountability as "the No. 1," and advised parents to use filters for their family's Internet usage. "We have to help ourselves and our families," he said.

Pastor Crawford later compared pornography to football, saying that Satan has a "playbook" and"the word of God helps us to know the playbook."

"We're for healing. We're for forgiveness," he said. "There is no judgment here."

That message of forgiveness is being preached to Josh's wife Anna by members of the Duggar family, a source close to the situation tells "ET." Anna, who was in good spirits, was seen waving and smiling to churchgoers, while staying near her four children.

Derick and Jill Dillard, back from Central America, were present with their son Israel. They also received special notice from the pastor, who brought them onstage, asking the congregation to pray for their work in Central America.

The Duggar clan were the last to leave the church after spending significant time onstage taking photos and chatting with congregation members. Jessa and Ben Seewald were not in attendance.

Coincidentally, Anna and her mother-in-law Michelle both wore blue, with Anna wearing a conservative khaki-colored shirt.

Anna's in-laws, Jim Bob and Michelle, are keeping her close. She arrived at the church with the Duggars and left with them in a large van.

Meanwhile, in another part of town, Amy Duggar prepared for her wedding, which the entire extended Duggar family is expected to attend.

A source tells "ET" Amy was spotted with her hair in rollers, and that she and friends planned a normal day of bridal preparations.

"The girls will wear these adorable robes, sip coffee, listen to music and get their hair and makeup done," the source says. "They want to relax."

--Reporting by Lauren Zima