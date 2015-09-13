It's been a controversial year for the Duggars, but the family came together Sunday for a special purpose: to celebrate mom Michelle's birthday.

Most of the mega-family matriarch's kids recorded special video messages for their mom, sharing how the former 19 Kids and Counting star has inspired and guided their lives. The family's official website compiled the videos in a blog post titled "Happy Birthday Mom!"

Jessa Seewald, the third-youngest Duggar daughter, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Ben, shared her perspective as a mom-to-be.

"As Ben and I are looking forward to being parents in the next couple months I just think that are so many things that I learned from you that I'm really looking forward to implementing in my own home," the 22-year-old explained, pointing to her mom's faith and patience as traits she hopes to emulate. "Any time things are going crazy you're always pointing us to Jesus and I know that's your rock in tough times."

Eighteen-year-old Josiah Duggar thanked his mom for her support in his video.

"[Thanks for] believing me and giving me a safe place to share with you," he said. "I really do look up to you."

Seventeen-year-old Joy Anna recorded her message with big sis Jana, who said she was "so grateful" for a role model like Michelle.

"You are my hero in life," the 25-year-old said, "and I just hope to be like you someday."

Jill Dillard, 24, who is currently doing mission work in Central America, shared a video with her husband Derick and the couple's adorable infant son Israel.

"Israel loves you too," Jill said with a smile. "He says 'Happy birthday Grandma!'"

Noticeably absent from the video post was eldest Duggar son Josh, who is reportedly seeking treatment at a faith-based rehab center after his name was linked to the Ashley Madison cheating site hack. The reality star and former DC lobbyist admitted to being "unfaithful" to his wife, and the family has been laying low since the scandal broke in August. See more in the video below.

