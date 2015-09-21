An Instagram post from Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shows that the Duggar family has been holding tight to their faith in the wake of the recent scandal surrounding older brother Josh Duggar, but they might not be ready to welcome him back into the fold just yet.

Jessa posted a picture of her Bible opened up to Romans chapter 10. She highlighted verses nine, 10 and 13 in particular, which read, "That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation ... For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved."

This comes just weeks after Jessa took a stand against Josh by sharing a Facebook post written by her father-in-law, Michael Seewald, in which he called Josh a "hypocritical Christian."

While Jessa's latest Instagram post might make it appear as though she's coming back around to her brother's side, a source in the Duggar family tells ET that the process will take time.

"It is going to take a long time before we forgive," our source said. "In the long term, eventually, we will forgive, it will be in our best interest to forgive. Won't happen soon. Won't happen fast. Just because we forgive doesn't mean we trust ever again. We are still extremely upset. We are all still hurt. Josh is still in rehab, nobody is warm and fuzzy to him yet. It still feels like he is a stranger."

Our source also spoke out about Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard's mission work in Central America.

"Jill's heart is with her mission," the source told ET. " I'm sure she will be back soon."

That mission work sparked controversy recently when the couple returned to Arkansas for a family vacation to attend the wedding of Jill's cousin, Amy Duggar. The trip back to the United States left fans of the 19 Kids and Counting stars wondering how their monetary donations were being distributed.

