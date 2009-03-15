ROTHBURY, Mich. (AP) -- Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and surviving members of the Grateful Dead are scheduled to perform at the Rothbury music festival in Michigan.

Organizers of the second annual festival, set for July 2-5 at the Double JJ Ranch and Resort in Rothbury, say the Black Crowes, Damian Marley, Nas, Ralph Stanley and Ani DeFranco will also perform. Sixty-six acts are listed on the festival's Web site.

The first festival, which featured more than 70 acts, drew some 40,000 people. Performers included John Mayer, Dave Matthews Band and Snoop Dogg.

The Double JJ filed for Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy protection within two weeks of the end of last year's festival in Oceana County's Rothbury because of millions in debts unrelated to the event.