What feud?

Star Jones and Rosie O'Donnell are making nice for charity.

They are auctioning off a lunch date with the two of them in New York City to benefit the Figure Skating in Harlem "Skating with the Stars" Gala, of which Jones is co-chair.

The lunch should be interesting: O'Donnell famously called Jones "delusional" in 2006 for telling fans she lost weight through exercise and diet alone. Jones -- who was replaced by O'Donnell on The View -- later admitted she had gastric bypass surgery.

The auction winner and a guest will be able to ask Jones and O'Donnell any questions they want. The prize is good for one year.

The auction, which goes live today on CharityBuzz.com, ends April 15.