Jodie Foster is claiming that a teenage boy who attempted to take photographs of her and ended up filing a police incident report for battery is a paparazzi. But the 17-year-old's father told RadarOnline.com exclusively: "That's ridiculous! He's not a paparazzo! He's just a kid who happens to have a nice camera."

What's more the dad says the kid was hoping for an autograph before Foster attacked him, scratching, grabbing and bruising the boy.

Interestingly, Foster does admit making physical contact with the teen. Her rep told RadarOline.com: "She touched him on the elbow in an attempt to take him aside to talk to him and tell him to stop. He scared the kids."

RadarOnline.com broke the story Friday that Foster was accused of attacking a teenager at The Grove in Los Angeles. We presented the police incident report which said that Foster poked the teen in the chest, grabbed his left arm and caused visible injuries.

We've now learned that police are investigating the incident.

"We are vetting the case," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells RadarOnline.com, meaning they are in the process of examination and evaluation.

The father of the victim told RadarOnline.com on Friday: "We will be meeting with detectives today."

Foster's representative told RadarOnline.com: "The police report is his side of the story. The guy was a professional photographer with a camera bag and a large lens. He followed Jodie and her two sons from the cinema in The Grove to the valet parking area. He crowded her and her two sons and took pictures the whole time. Jodie told him to stop but he did not do so."

The alleged victim and his father have requested anonymity. When Foster's comments were relayed to the father, he told RadarOnline.com: "He went over to her to get an autograph and took a picture. She's the one who approached him and attacked him at the valet. If she's trying to deny touching him, she's wrong."

RadarOnline.com has found no evidence that the teenager is a paparazzi.

As RadarOnline.com was the first to report, a police report was filed on May 29 between 1:50 pm and 2:00 pm by the teenager, who alleged the Panic Room actress hit him.

"Jodie Foster attacked my son at the parking lot at The Grove," his father tells RadarOnline.com. "Jodie pushed and shoved him leaving scratches and bruises on his arm."

More on Wonderwall:

RELATED: Back to School: Child Stars Go To College

RELATED: Oscar Freshman Class

RELATED: The Ultimate Ladies of the Night

More on RadarOnline:

EXCLUSIVE DOCUMENT: See The Police Report

PHOTOS: Celebs Who Have 'Come Out'

PHOTOS: Celebs Who Have Adopted Children

PHOTOS: Celebrity Mug Shots

PHOTOS: Hottest Gals Who Have Never Posed Nude!

PHOTOS: Celebs Who Are Most Popular On Twitter