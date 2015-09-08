Anna Duggar has laid low since last month, when her husband, Josh, publicly admitted to cheating on her. But Sunday, she stepped out in Arkansas, attending a church sermon with the Duggar family in the morning, then making an appearance at her cousin Amy's wedding hours later. Josh, who is seemingly still in treatment for sex addictions, was noticeably absent from both.

But Anna appears to be staying strong: ET has the exclusive photo of her message to Amy and Amy's new husband, Dillon King, and it's a selfless one. Instead of a guestbook, Amy chose to have guests sign something more playful - what she called "life-sized Jenga blocks." Anna wrote simply, "So happy for you!"

A source close to the family tells ET it must have been difficult for Anna to attend the event, where she and Josh's daughter, Mackynzie, walked down the aisle to help introduce the bride. "Bless her heart," the source says. "[Anna] tried to put a smile on, but what it must have been like for her to be at a wedding…"

The former 19 Kids and Counting star did, indeed, grin and say hello to fellow wedding guests before the ceremony, and even posed for family photos. But her mood appeared to change as the man who married Amy and Dillon spoke - he talked about being "open, honest and faithful" in marriage, and about the importance of being "only with each other for the rest of your lives." An eyewitness says she "definitely looked somber" during the ceremony itself.

Anna didn't stay for the reception, though Amy tells ET exclusively she appreciated that her cousin came at all. "I gave Anna a huge hug," Amy says. "I gave my Aunt Michelle a huge hug. And I got them gifts to make them feel welcome; I gave Anna a gift card to get her nails done -- she deserves to pamper herself. I gave Aunt Michelle a gift certificate to her favorite restaurant. We're really thankful they came."

According to sources close to the family, Anna is likely staying with her in-laws right now. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have publicly offered their support for Anna and her four kids while Josh, their eldest son, is in treatment.

Jim Bob and Michelle did stay and enjoy the reception dinner with their children, including daughter Jessa and her husband, Ben, and Jill and her husband, Derrick (and their baby son Israel). The Duggar family was heavily involved in the festivities -- Jessa helped cut the cake, Josiah took video and grandma Mary (Jim Bob's mother) assisted with decorating in the days prior to the wedding. All appeared in good spirits on Sunday -- Jim Bob and Michelle chatted with guests as the Duggar kids snacked on treats from the dessert table. Jessa and Ben were seated with Amy's parents, Deanna and Terry, and were friendly with all. Ben adorably doted on his pregnant wife, bringing her water on the hot Arkansas day.

The Duggar family also wrote a message to Amy: "We love you Amy! God Bless you and Dillon!"