Christina Milian is a single woman!

A source confirms to ET that Milian has called it quits with Lil Wayne after about one year of dating. The pair broke up in late August.

The former couple was first linked in July 2014, but it was just a few short months ago that Milian began gushing about her beau in interviews. First, she let an "I love you" slip in an April chat with Los Angeles' Real 92.3. One month later, while premiering her steamy new "Rebel" music video exclusively with ETonline, she gushed to us about the romance.

"For me, I'm so inspired by the relationship that I'm in that it's definitely an experience," she told ETonline. "It's that careless, hopeless, romantic love - that feeling of 'I will do anything for you' and it's just incredible and so yea, 'rebel for you' means 'I'm all about you.'"

Sadly, tragedy struck Milian's family late last month -- right around the time that she and Wayne called it quits. Milian's younger sister, Danielle, suffered the loss of her newborn baby boy just hours after his birth.

"The last 24 hours have been an emotional roller coaster but I'd like to thank everyone for being so supportive throughout my sister Danielle & Richard's pregnancy," Milian wrote on Instagram. "The both of them have shown the true measure of courage and faith for the last nine months and I can't praise them more."

In happier times, Milian had lots to say about her latest album and collaboration with Weezy.