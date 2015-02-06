Singer Bobby Brown's family is clearly going through a stressful time.

The Brown and Houston families have gathered in Atlanta, Ga. to be by Bobbi Kristina's bedside after she was found face-down in a bathtub and placed in a medically induced coma on Jan. 31. Obviously, a difficult time for any family that was just made worse by a fight that broke out Thursday night at the W Hotel where Brown's family was staying.

Atlanta police say Bobby's older sister, Tina Brown, hit her son Shayne Brown in the head with a bottle. According to a witness to the fight, a bloody brawl involving 40 people ensued.

PHOTOS: Bobbi Kristina Brown's Life in the Spotlight

"It was the worst fight I've seen in a while. There was blood everywhere," the witness exclusively tells ET.

The witness also says the R&B singer wasn't involved in the fight, and in fact, tried to distance himself immediately.

"There were a lot of kids there and Bobby took the kids and got far away from the fight," he says.

According to the police report, Bobby's nephew Shayne said that they were attending a party for Bobby's 46th birthday near the bar of the W Hotel, when he got into an altercation with his mother about a valet parking ticket. He claims that she then spit in his face and hit him on the head with a glass bottle. He declined to file any charges on his mother, though police say he appeared to have a laceration to the left side of his forehead. After refusing medical treatment, Shayne later drove himself to the hospital. No arrests were made.

According to TMZ, it was Shaye calling Tina a "crackhead" that initially set her off. They also report that three people were injured in the brawl, and that Shayne had to get stitches for the cut on his head.

This heated brawl comes at difficult time for the family as a source close to the family tells ET that they have been advised to prepare for the worst, and that the longer Bobbi Kristina remains in the coma, the more likely it is that she will not regain consciousness.

"Bobbi Kristina is fighting for her life and is surrounded by immediate family," the family told ET in a statement on Monday. "As her father already stated, we are asking you to honor our request for privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your prayers, well wishes, and we greatly appreciate your continued support."

The tragic incident comes nearly three years after Bobbi Kristina's mother, Whitney Houston, was found dead of an accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub in Los Angeles, just one night before the Grammys. Drugs and heart disease were also said to have played a part in her death.