We'll take more Janet Jackson wherever we can get it!

On the heels of her stunning appearance Sunday at the 2015 BET Awards, the 49-year-old legend announced on Tuesday that she's also coming out with her own diamond jewelry line called the Janet Jackson Unbreakable Diamonds collection. Janet actually debuted the collection at the BET Awards, where she wore a heart-shaped necklace made with twenty-five carats of Fancy Intense Yellow diamonds (retailing at $2 million) as well as a thirteen carat Fancy Intense Yellow diamond ring (retailing at $500K).

WATCH: Janet Jackson Returns to Spotlight After Two Year Absence at BET Awards

... But seriously, can we talk about how she looks like she hasn't aged in the last decade?!

Janet will be wearing her new gems all throughout her upcoming Unbreakable World Tour, which is scheduled to kick off in Vancouver, B.C. on Aug. 31.

And the good news just keeps on coming for the "Rhythm Nation" singer. Her new single "No Sleeep" debuted Monday on the Billboard Adult R&B chart at #15, making it Janet's highest entrance ever on the chart.

WATCH: Janet Jackson's Album Will Be About Family, Shares First New Song in Years

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

2015 BET Awards

Janet Jackson returns to the spotlight after two year absence

Janet Jackson steps out in Milan