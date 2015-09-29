Jessa and Ben Seewald are sharing some of their best marital advice after being married for almost a year.

Jessa, 22, and Ben, 19, made an appearance at the Southern Women's Show in Orlando, Florida this past Saturday, when the reality stars revealed the unexpected way they avoid having any conflicts. The two tied the knot last Nov. 1 in front of more than 1,000 people at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas.

"Don't talk about stuff late at night," Ben advised. "Like, do it earlier in the day. Everything is more dramatic in the evening so we try to avoid that if possible."

"You just try to talk through things, and sometimes if you're really worked up, it's good to just let it cool for a little while and come back to it in an hour or two," Jessa added.

Of course, the deeply religious couple also turn to the Bible for help.

"God has been so good, just giving patience, being able to work through things together," Ben said.

"Keeping your word soft is really important," Jessa echoed. "Like the Bible says, a soft answer turns away wrath, but harsh words stir up strife. If you respond with harsh words, it's just gonna escalate from there, so come back with a soft response and like, calm, meek, be humble. Don't like, raise yourself up from the tide and think my way is the only way."

Well, whatever they're doing, it appears to be working. The two are expecting their first child together in November, and often share romantic snaps of their relationship on social media.

Jessa and Ben are also looking forward to their own TLC special, which will follow them as they prepare for their new life as parents.

"I know it's going to change our lives dramatically," Jessa told attendees on Saturday about what life will be like as a new mom. "It's going to be huge. [Ben and I] were just talking logistics of travel. Right now, we packed all of our stuff in a little suitcase for this weekend trip, and I was like, man, when you have a baby! Our friends have been warning us, 'You're going to have car seats and strollers and a huge bag for all the baby stuff -- diapers, and whatever, extra change of clothes in case something happens.'"

"I think I have a great example in my mom," she added. "She's such an amazing woman. She's so patient, so kind and loving and caring with all the kids. So, I really look to her as my role model, my example."

