Jon Gosselin is setting the record straight about his response to ex-wife Kate Gosselin's breakup that ET exclusively reported on Wednesday.

After reports surfaced that Jon gleefully responded to Kate's split from millionaire Jeff Prescott on a private Facebook account with the "celebration hands" emoji, the father-of-eight opened up to ET.

"I have teenage kids now who are on social media," he exclusively tells ET. "They read everything, and the last thing I'm going to do is trash their mother."

Jon also tells ET that while he does have two Facebook accounts, one public and one private, he has not used either to make a statement about Kate's breakup.

The 38-year-old claims the reports referenced the wrong account, a situation he says is "a constant source of frustration, to see impostors post the most ridiculous things."

Since their divorce in June 2009, the one-time reality stars of the hit show Jon and Kate Plus 8 have gone very different ways.

Jon has been dating Colleen Conrad, a woman he grew up with in Wyommissing, Pennsylvania. He's also been reinventing himself as a DJ. He has bookings up and down the East Coast through 2016, and he absolutely loves his new gig.

Despite having eight pop culture-savvy kids -- twins Cara and Maddie turn 15 next month, while sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Colin, Hannah, Joel and Leah are 11 -- he doesn't turn to his large brood for musical inspiration. "They are into One Direction and bands like that," Jon tells ET. "I'd be thrown out of the club if I played their music."

As for Kate, she is still raising their kids in Pennsylvania and has chosen to stay more in the limelight than Jon. The 40-year-old former nurse-turned-author, has been a guest co-host on The View, had a run on

"Dancing With the Stars" in 2010, and has appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap and Celebrity Apprentice, plus she's written four books. The most recent one, a cookbook called "Love is in The Mix," came out in 2013.

She is currently shooting the newest season of TLC's "Kate Plus 8," the filming of which was cited as one of the reasons for her split with the 52-year-old millionaire.