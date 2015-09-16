Lisa Rinna is one of the newest cast members on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but according to the actress, she almost didn't do the show at all.

"Before season five started of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I had a meeting with the producers to do maybe another show," Rinna explains in ETonline's exclusive sneak peek from Saturday's Oprah's "Where Are They Now?" on the OWN Network. "What came out of the meeting was, maybe I should do 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'"

Rinna was game to be a part of the reality hit, but worried about telling her husband of 18 years, actor Harry Hamlin.

"I thought 'Oh god, Harry's never gonna go for this'," she recalls. "He never will."

Hamlin was initially very opposed to the idea, Rinna says, telling her "Nope. I'll divorce you. If you do it, I'll divorce you."

"I said, 'OK, done'," she remembers. "No more conversations, done. Walked out of the room, that was that. I was fine with it."

Soon after, however, Hamlin had a change of heart.

"He comes back to me in like two days, and he said, 'You know, I've thought about it, I've done some research'," Rinna recalls with a laugh. "Harry, being a really, really smart businessman himself, said 'It's a good thing, it'll work for you, you should do it.' So I did it."

