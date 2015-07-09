ET has exclusively obtained surveillance video that shows the fatal February four-car accident in Malibu, California, in which Caitlyn Jenner was a driver and one person was killed. The footage may help investigators determine who was at fault.

The images appear to show Jenner's Cadillac Escalade, which was towing a trailer carrying an off-road vehicle, hitting both a white Lexus, driven by Kim Howe, and Jessica Steindorff's black Prius. It also appears to show Howe colliding with a black Hummer driven by Peter Wolf Millesi. Howe, 69, died in the crash.

A source tells ET the series of still photos was shot from two angles by security cameras on a passing public bus and was handed over to investigators by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority shortly after the accident, as ET reported previously.

Jenner, who was uninjured in the crash, was named in a wrongful death suit filed May 1 by Howe's stepchildren, Dana Redmond and William Howe. In the suit, the stepchildren claim Jenner was "careless, negligent, and reckless." They are seeking unspecified damages.

Steindorff has also filed a personal injury lawsuit against Jenner that uses similar language, claiming Jenner drove "negligently, carelessly, recklessly and wantonly," causing the collision. She is seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

Jenner has not been charged with any crime. She reportedly cooperated with authorities following the accident, passing a field sobriety test and volunteering to submit a blood sample for drug and alcohol testing. Her rep also denied to the Associated Press in February that she was texting while driving.

Following the crash, Jenner called the incident "a devastating tragedy."

"I cannot pretend to imagine what this family is going through at this time," Jenner said in a statement. "I am praying for them. I will continue to cooperate in every way possible."

Jenner, 65, has spent practically all of her adult life in the public eye, first as a world record-breaking Olympian, broadcaster and product spokesperson, and then alongside former wife Kris Jenner on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Since officially coming out as transgender on "20/20" in late April and then appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair, she has frequently been spotted while shooting episodes of the upcoming docu-series "I Am Cait," including meeting with transgender youth and attending New York City's LGBT Pride celebration.

But little new information about the February accident has been released during that time. Even during Jenner's candid sit-down two-hour interview with Diane Sawyer, the ABC News correspondent said that the subject was off the table because it was an ongoing investigation.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the case. ET has reached out to Jenner's attorneys for comment on the video.

