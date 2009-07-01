LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Ed McMahon's widow Pam says he enjoyed every second of his "incredible" life and was especially proud of his Marine Corps service.

Ed McMahon, who died last week at age 86 after a long hospitalization, was honored Wednesday night by family, friends and an audience of several hundred people in Los Angeles.

The ceremony at the Television Academy of Arts & Sciences featured performances of "My Way" and other songs, along with solemn salutes from Marines in dress uniforms who presented U.S. flags to the veteran McMahon's family.

McMahon was the longtime sidekick to "The Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson and host of the "Star Search" TV talent series. He died June 23.