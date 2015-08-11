Ed Sheeran is in the process of getting a giant lion tattoo on his chest.

The singer revealed the unfinished artwork on Instagram on Tuesday. As it stands right now, the center of Sheeran’s chest, between his two nipples and extended from under his neck down to his rib cage, features a big, lifelike portrait of a lion’s face. It’s unclear what Sheeran plans to add to it.

He captioned the Instagram photo, “Halfway and ouch.” A number of fans were impressed, such as the person who flirtingly wrote, “Yes honey you are my kinda guy.” Another simply exclaimed, “Wow,” while someone else declared, “Looks freaking amazing.”

Sheeran’s tattoo actually bears resemblance to Cecil, the beloved lion who was murdered by an American dentist in Zimbabwe last month, sparking outrage among celebrities. There’s no indication, though, that the British star was intending to pay tribute. And Sheeran, of course, has many other tattoos.

Sheeran’s left arm is nearly a full sleeve, while his right has some open space, but that may not last for long. Perhaps among the most noteworthy ink are those that tribute to friends, including the “RED” logo, in honor of Taylor Swift’s album. Check out Sheeran’s new lion tattoo and tell us what you think.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Zayn Malik gets a new tattoo

Angelina Jolie: A guide to her tattoos

Is Ed Sheeran dating Nicole Scherzinger?