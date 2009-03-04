Eddie Cibrian, who had recurring roles on "Ugly Betty" and "The Starter Wife," is going to take a stab at a gig of his own.



The former "Third Watch" star has signed on for the CBS drama pilot "Washington Field" opposite the previously cast Teri Polo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The series centers on a team of globetrotting FBI experts that respond to crises of national interest to the U.S. Cibrian plays Tommy, a hazmat expert and evidence response team coordinator married to Amanda (Polo), an expert in medical forensics and weapons of mass destruction.



Cibrian was last seen on TV as Det. Eddie La Roche on "Starter Wife" and as a philandering coach on "Ugly Betty." He's best known for playing Jimmy on "Third Watch" and Russell on "Invasion."



Over on CBS' sister network The CW, directors have been chosen for its pilots. Christian Duguay will take on the model-centric show "A Beautiful Life," Scott Winant has come aboard the Washington-set "Body Politic," and Marcos Siega will helm the angsty "Vampire Diaries."