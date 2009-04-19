LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Zac Efron has taken the box office crown from his Disney teammate Miley Cyrus.

Efron's Warner Bros. comedy "17 Again" debuted as the top weekend movie with $24.1 million in ticket sales.

The No. 1 opening solidifies the big-screen potential for the star of Disney's "High School Musical" series.

Cyrus' "Hannah Montana: The Movie" slipped from first place to fourth with $12.7 million. That lifts the domestic total for Cyrus' movie spinoff of her Disney Channel show to $56.1 million after 10 days in theaters.

Premiering at No. 2 was Russell Crowe and Ben Affleck's Washington thriller "State of Play" with $14.1 million.