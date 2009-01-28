PARIS (AP) -- The kimono is about to hit the red carpet. Hollywood favorite Elie Saab looked to the traditional Japanese robe-like garment for inspiration for his airy but intricate spring-summer haute couture collection Wednesday. "It's light and delicate like a Japanese (haiku) poem," said the Lebanese designer, whose ultra-feminine creations are among A-list actresses' favorites. Breathy chiffons in dusty pastel shades were paired with taffeta silks, whose neat pleats evoked origami. A brocade belt that looked like it had just been peeled off a geisha was worn just under the dresses' bust-line, lending the empire waists an Asian touch. A short, asymmetrical wrap dress in mauve with one full sleeve looked like a kimono after a fight with a pair of scissors. The full skirt of a princess gown looked like it was made from a kimono belt endlessly wrapped around itself. The beadwork was intricate, framing the evening gowns' plunging backs in a burst of chiffon flowers, like cherry blossoms. The crowd, which was largely made up of moneyed Middle Easterners, burst into applause when a bride, in a beige princess gown with a pleated taffeta bustier and oversized organza roses climbing up the hemline, promenaded down the catwalk.