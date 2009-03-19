LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Alexis Grace says her elimination from "American Idol" during the show's country music week seems like a betrayal of her Southern roots.

Grace, who received the lowest number of audience votes after her performance of Dolly Parton's "Jolene," told a teleconference Thursday that she feels like she let down her state of Tennessee.

But the 21-year-old single mother from Memphis says she's going to try to redeem herself as she pursues her dream of a singing career.

The show's judges declined to rescue Grace with their one-time-only opportunity to save a singer from being eliminated, an option until the top five finalists are selected.

The 10 remaining "American Idol" contestants will perform Motown songs next week.