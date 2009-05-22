Entertainment Tonight.

ET can confirm that Elizabeth Taylor has entered the hospital for a routine visit -- and she's asking her friend Kathy Ireland, via Twitter, to smuggle her puppy onto the premises!

"Send much LOVE 2 @DameElizabeth Taylor who is in hospital. tweeting away," Kathy wrote to Elizabeth on Twitter, adding, "Hero & angel w/ world's greatest spirit! ET home soon. Alls well."

"Thanks Darling for the beautiful flowers and all the prayers," Elizabeth tweeted back. "Now can you just get my puppy past hospital security. Love."

Reps for Elizabeth tell ET that the 77-year-old star is doing fine and will return home soon.