"20/20" anchor Elizabeth Vargas and husband, singer-songwriter Marc Cohn, are reportedly going their separate ways after 12 years of marriage.

PICS: Shocking Celeb Splits

"Marc and Elizabeth are in divorce proceedings," a source reportedly told People. "The kids are with him in New York while she seeks treatment."

This news follows Vargas' announcement that she has returned to rehab. Vargas first revealed her decades-long battle with alcohol addiction back in November.

NEWS: Elizabeth Vargas Returns to Rehab

Vargas, 51, and Cohn, 55, share two sons together: Zachary, 11, and Samuel, 8.

In regards to Vargas' rehab stint, Cohn gave the following statement to People, writing,"On behalf of Elizabeth's family, we are in total support of her recovery and want her to be well."

Vargas also released a statement saying, "I feel I have let myself, my co-workers and most importantly my family down, and for that I am ashamed and sorry."