Elizabeth Olsen missed her shot at getting into Taylor Swift's girl gang and she hasn't forgotten it.

The 26-year-old "Avengers: Age of Ultron" actress shared a story with "Late Late Show" host James Corden on Thursday about how she showed up to a friend's birthday party, which the "Shake It Off" singer also attended. Only, Olsen didn't make the best first impression.

"I really love her, and earlier in my ballet class, I was doing a dance sequence to her music," she said of Swift. "I only listen to her music when I'm working out, which is a little too often because of 'Avengers.'"

So, why didn't the girls didn't hit it off? "And I just talked at her for like a long time. I think I blew it because we didn't exchange phone numbers or anything," Olsen admitted, revealing that her nerves got the best of her.

"She was asking me which song it was, and I couldn't remember the song title, and I wasn't going to sing it for her! I'm still nervous thinking about it right now."

While this story is a bit cringe-worthy, we think Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's younger sister still has a shot at joining the ranks of Lena Dunham, Jaime King, Selena Gomez and Haim as one of Swift's gal pals.

That is if she can pull herself away from her rumored new boyfriend Tom Hiddleston!

