Ellen DeGeneres told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show that it’s “really confusing” her Tuesday guest Caitlyn Jenner “still has a judgement about gay marriage.” Stern, for his part, also found it “crazy.” Check out the video here.

As Gossip Cop recently reported, Jenner made her talk show debut on Tuesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and during their (pre-taped) talk the former Olympian said she was a “traditionalist,” but as time went on she decided, “I don’t ever want to stand in front of anybody’s happiness.” Jenner added half-heartedly, “That’s not my job. If that word ‘marriage’ is really, really that important to you, I can go with it.” And when DeGeneres called her out for seeming “not on board with it,” Jenner offered, “It’s pretty much going to be the law of the land. So I feel like I’m okay with it.”

Picking up on that exchange, DeGeneres told Stern in her radio interview that Jenner “still has a judgement about gay marriage… And I said, ‘You’re wanting people to understand and accept you. This is like, really confusing to people. And you still have a judgement about gay people and marriage.’” DeGeneres then noted that Jenner was stuck on the word “marriage.”

Stern thought it was “crazy,” because “here’s a person on TV crying, ‘I want to be myself. I want to be genuine. I don’t want people to ridicule me,’ and then says in the same breath, ‘Gee, gay marriage, I don’t get it.’” He expressed that the disconnect for Jenner was “remarkable.”

DeGeneres then told Stern that, unlike her other guests, Jenner did not dance with her. She joked, “Maybe she didn’t want to dance with me because I’m a lesbian.” DeGeneres also joked of the conservative Jenner, “I think a lot of Republicans are wishing she wasn’t Republican.”