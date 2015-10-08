Ellen Pompeo quickly backtracked after she tweeted her disapproval for Daniel Craig seemingly shocking comment regarding his role as James Bond.

The Spectre star told London's Time Out magazine that it's "a drag" staying in such good shape to star in the film franchise. When asked if he'd do another sequel, he joked, "Now? I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists."

The 47-year-old actor added, "I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on."

Calling out Craig's quote about slashing his wrists, Pompeo tweeted on Thursday: "This dude needs a reality check."

When some of her Twitter followers pointed out that Craig's quip could have been taken out of context in the article she read, the Grey's Anatomy star retracted her remark a bit. "You are absolutely right! I certainly have been there," she responded to one of the tweets.

Pompeo also called one of her followers a "smart girl" after she tweeted that the "media tends to blow up everything and twist it to get a good headline."

One thing is for certain, Craig is over playing James Bond. "I haven't given it any thought. For at least a year or two, I just don't want to think about it," he said of continuing to play the iconic character. "I don't know what the next step is. I've no idea. Not because I'm trying to be cagey. Who the f--- knows? At the moment, we've done it. I'm not in discussion with anybody about anything. If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money."

Spectre hits theaters Nov. 6. Here's a preview at what will probably be Craig's last Bond film: