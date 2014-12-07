Elton John took a tumble at a charity tennis match on Sunday, Dec. 7, and he wasn’t even playing. While watching from the sidelines, the music icon fell backwards on his chair, all the way to the ground, and took two more chairs down with him. Check out the crazy video here.

The unexpected moment happened at the Mylan World TeamTennis Smash Hits, the last day of the Statoil Masters Tennis tournament. It was the first time the Smash Hits match was taking place not only in London, but also outside the United States in its 22-year history. John had signed up to lead one of the teams, benefiting his Elton John AIDS Foundation, and the opposing coach was none other than tennis legend Billie Jean King.

“Everyone knows I love tennis, and Mylan WTT Smash Hits is always such a great day. I thank our sponsors, Mylan, Billie, and all our friends in the tennis world who are supporting us,” John said when his involvement was announced. “We believe that together we can all help create an AIDS-free future, and proceeds from the London event will help us get closer to realizing that goal, by giving access to life saving treatment to more people living with HIV in Africa.”

John’s team included Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, Martina Hingis and Heather Watson, while King had Kim Clijsters, Tim Henman, Sabine Lisicki and Jamie Murray. The competition consisted of men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles matches.

If it wasn’t bad enough that John lost the battle with his chair, his team lost the competition, too.