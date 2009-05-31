Sacha Baron Cohen has angered another celeb.

At Sunday's 2009 MTV Movie Awards, Cohen dressed up as his latest character, the flamboyantly gay Austrian Bruno, to present Best Male Performance.

Dressed in white wings and feathers and suspended by cables, he flew around the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Calif., while making his introduction.

"Let me down!" he then commanded.

He happened to land on Eminem, with his bare buttocks in the rapper's face.

"Are you serious?" a visibly upset Eminem yelped. "Get the ****** off me!"

"Nice to meet you," Cohen replied.

Eminem's bodyguards then proceeded to pull Cohen off the rapper.

"Hey, don't touch me! I've already got a boyfriend!" he yelled.

It is not yet known if the rapper was in on the joke. But once Cohen was off Eminem, the rapper jumped up and stormed out of the theater with his bodyguards, as Zac Efron was named the winner of the category.

"That was really weird," a confused Efron said of the incident. "That's the coolest way I've ever been invited up to accept one of these."