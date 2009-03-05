DETROIT (AP) -- Eminem's record company says the mega-selling rapper will release not one, but two new records this year.

Interscope Records said Thursday the Detroit star will release "Relapse" on May 19. It's his first original studio album in more than four years.

The record company says Eminem also is working on a follow-up album, to be called "Relapse 2," that will come out in the second half of the year.

Eminem expected "Relapse" to be released last year, but he and longtime producer Dr. Dre went back in the studio in September for a few days and that turned into six months.