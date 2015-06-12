Emma Roberts and Evan Peters have reportedly split, ending their engagement. Gossip Cop is seeking confirmation.

According to JustJared, the longtime couple and “American Horror Story” co-stars amicably broke up. A source is quoted as telling the outlet, “Their three years together just ran its course. They have so many great memories together but couldn’t make it work in the end. The break-up was amicable – there was no drama whatsoever. Emma and Evan are even still friends!”

Prior to their December 2013 engagement, Roberts was arrested after an alleged domestic violence altercation with Peters. At the time, reps told Gossip Cop it was an “unfortunate incident and misunderstanding,” and that the couple was “working together to move past it.” Six months later, they made their debut as an engaged couple at the January 2014 Golden Globes.

In January of this year, a false tabloid story wrongly claimed the colleagues had broken up, after Roberts was spotted without her engagement ring. A rep for Roberts dismissed the report as untrue, and it was pointed out that she sometimes doesn’t wear it publicly. But the actress was photographed without her engagement ring again in recent weeks, prompting new rumors of a split. Gossip Cop actually inquired about the speculation earlier this week, but did not hear back. We have now reached out again.