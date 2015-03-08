Happy International Women's Day!

In honor of the day, actress and U.N. Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson answered questions about gender equality and the HeForShe campaign that she recently launched in a Facebook live conversation on Sunday, March 8.

After she gave that impassioned speech and launched the HeForShe campaign at the United Nations to encourage men to "commit to take action against all forms of violence and discrimination faced by women and girls," Watson felt like she could have died happy.

"I remember at the end of it seeing people start to stand up, and it was something from a dream or a film. I thought I had died," she says.

Watson, 24, goes on to talk about the pay gap and encourages both men and women to say something. For business leaders, she wants them to ask this question, "Are the women you're employing getting the same?" She continues, "Look at your figures honestly."

And while she admits her very own brother may be more of a feminist than her, she says that if she was a man, she would still feel the same about gender equality.

It won't be easy to achieve soon though, and she knows it. When asked point blank at the end of the chat about if she will see gender equality in her lifetime, she says, "At current rates, no, it's not possible to achieve gender equality," she says. "I'll probably be dead, but I'll refuse to die."

Watson also adds that she wants to see an equal number of prime ministers and presidents in her lifetime.

For now, she's encouraging everyone to make a difference, "Don't hear 'Who am I?' in your head. You are a human being! You can 100 percent change the world!" she says enthusiastically.