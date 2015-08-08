For Emma Watson, silence can be golden.

In a new interview for the September issue of Vogue UK, the "Harry Potter" star revealed that towards the end of her relationship with British rugby player Matthew Janney, the drama got so intense that she took a week long vow of silence.

The 25-year-old actress explained that last December was a "horrendous" time for her, even though she and Janney -- whom she met at Oxford University, where both played rugby -- hadn't broken up yet.

"I felt really uncomfortable, even before my relationship ended," she explains. "I went on a silent retreat, because I really wanted to figure out how to be at home with myself."

Except for some false rumors that she was dating Prince Harry, Watson hasn't been linked to anyone romantically since her breakup with Janney.

Watson also demurred the Vogue UK reporter's suggestion that her Hollywood success might intimidate potential love interests.

"The boyfriends or partners I've had have generally made me feel really cherished," she shares. "They've built me up. I certainly haven't found that with doing all that I do or being all that I am, that I've struggled in my love life."

The one thing Watson appears to be struggling with more than dating is looking back at her long acting career -- and why it started.

"It's something I've really wrestled with. I've gone back and I've quizzed my parents," Watson told the magazine about having started acting at such a young age. "When I was younger, I just did it. I just acted. It was just there. So now when I receive recognition for my acting, I feel incredibly uncomfortable. I tend to turn in on myself. I feel like an imposter… It was just something I did."