Emma Watson is not dating Prince Harry. The actress took to Twitter early Sunday to shoot down the rumors, which began last week in the Australian publication Women’s Day.

The outlet claimed Prince Harry had “found love” with Watson after they supposedly went on “secret dates.” Women’s Day alleged the British royal initiated the romance after hearing she had split with ex-boyfriend Matthew Janney. “He called on mutual friends to help him hook up with the actress,” claimed the magazine, further alleging he “sent Emma a short email saying that he would ‘like to get to know her’ and invited her out.”

Women’s Day went on to describe one of their alleged dates, and quoted an “insider” as saying Prince Harry is “smitten” with the Harry Potter star. But according to Watson, the claims just aren’t true. “WORLD ♥ Remember that little talk we had about not believing everything written in the media?!” she tweeted on Sunday.

Watson seems to be referring to the numerous false stories about her that have emerged over the years, including the wrongly repeated rumors that claimed she would star in the just-released "Fifty Shades of Grey." She similarly took to Twitter in March 2013 to blast the claim, writing, “Who here actually thinks I would do 50 Shades of Grey as a movie? Like really. For real. In real life.”

Ironically, Watson actually will become a princess in the near future. As Gossip Cop recently reported, she’s set to play Belle in the upcoming live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast." As everyone knows, the fairy tale ends with Belle’s love transforming the Beast back into a prince. One thing is clear, though. That prince will not be Prince Harry.

