NEW YORK (AP) -- Filmmaker Ethan Coen is returning to off-Broadway with "Offices," a new collection of one-act plays at the Atlantic Theater Company.

Coen scored a success last season at the Atlantic with "Almost an Evening," another trio of one acts. Says the filmmaker, "It was a good experience, so I'm going to try and repeat it."

"Offices," which takes place in offices or places of business, will open May 7 with preview performances beginning April 15. The cast will include F. Murray Abraham, John Bedford Lloyd and Mary McCann. The director is Neil Pepe, artistic head of the Atlantic.

With his brother, Joel, Coen has made more than a dozen movies including "No Country for Old Men" and "Fargo" (both Oscar winners), as well as "Raising Arizona," "Barton Fink" and "The Hudsucker Proxy."