Eva Longoria is sporting a new accessory these days: a ring! What does it all mean?

The "Desperate Housewives" star has been seen wearing the subtle diamond band on THAT finger over the last several months. On July 19, she was at it again, wearing the ring while dining with her beau, Mexican businessman Jose Baston.

Are wedding bells in her future?

To compliment her "handwear," Eva rocked a huge pair of diamond earrings while posting for an Instagram snap.

She has been vocal about her man, admitting that she's in love. Last month she told the Daily Mail Australia her newfound glow is thanks to her beau.

"I'm truly in love, mostly ... every moment we get to spend together is a blessing," she said. "People want a secret to looking good, but there isn't one. I'm in love, that has a lot to do with it. I take good care of myself, it's no secret, I eat a healthy diet and I exercise…"

With her beau in tow, Eva is currently in Australia to promote Specsavers, a sunglasses company. During her time Down Under, Eva will judge Specsavers' search for Australia's most stylish spec-wearer.

For now, though, she may be the country's most stylish ring wearer.