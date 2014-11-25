For, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, it's a daily fairytale being able to look at their daughter, Esmeralda Amada. It's every bit as magical to say their daughter's Disney-inspired name.

"Ryan and I both love the Esmeralda character from the Victor Hugo novel, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," and we just think it's a beautiful name," Eva said, explaining who her daughter's name came to be. "Amada was my grandmother's name. It means 'beloved' in Spanish."

In her first interview and photo shoot since giving birth 10 weeks ago, Eva spoke to Violet Grey's digital magazine, dishing on her late nights, her desire for Esmerelda's privacy and her daughter's apparent propensity to vomit.

"Everything is a struggle for her," Eva Mendes jokes. "For instance, I haven't thrown up since the '90s and she's thrown up twice since we started this interview."

She adds, "Motherhood is cake compared to what it's like to be a baby."

One thing that surprised her the most about motherhood was that fact that she assumed her late nights were behind her. Not so much!

"I thought my wild nights were over, but these are some of the wildest nights I've ever had," she said.

But, she finds solace and comfort, perhaps oddly, in online forums about motherhood.

"[I] read the comment section from other mothers because I find so much solace in that," she said. "Just knowing that I'm not alone out there and that other moms have gone through the same thing can at least get me through the night."

An ultra-private couple, one of Eva and Ryan's biggest desires for their daughter, they said is simply for her to have some semblance of a normal life, which is why they've shielded their daughter and hid Eva's pregnancy from the media.

"Whether we like it or not, privacy is going to be very difficult for Esmeralda. I think it's unfair, but that's our reality," she said."Ryan and I decided early on to give her as much privacy as we could. And my pregnancy was the first opportunity to give her that."