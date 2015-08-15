Eva Amurri has suffered a miscarriage. The actress-daughter of Susan Sarandon announced the sad news on Saturday.

As Gossip Cop reported, Amurri and husband Kyle Martino welcomed a baby girl last August. Marlowe Mae’s arrival made Sarandon a grandmother for the first time. Now the little girl was set to become a big sister.

In fact, the excited parents even snapped a photo of Marlowe sitting on a beach next to a “Big Sis” sign written in the sand. In revealing her miscarriage, however, Amurri poignantly posted an Instagram picture showing Marlowe sitting in the water with “Big Sis” mostly washed away (see below). She directed fans to her blog, explaining, “It’s with a lot of heartache that I share some sad family news… in the hopes it will help others going through similar experiences.”

On her “Happily Eva After” blog, Amurri titled her post “Little Angel.” “A couple of days ago, the baby I was carrying passed away. I was nine weeks pregnant,” she revealed, describing the “joy” and “nervous excitement” she and Martino felt at the prospect of having two kids under two. She continued:

“While we were on vacation in Hawaii, we took some ‘Big Sis’ photos with Marlowe, and began to tell her about the baby. Towards the end of our trip, I began to experience some spotting, but once I returned to Los Angeles, I got the all-clear from my doctor. We heard the heartbeat on multiple occasions, and watched our baby growing at a normal rate. When we celebrated Marlowe’s birthday, we shared the news with our families and closest friends.”

“At my next visit for a routine ultrasound, however,” said Amurri, “the baby’s heart was no longer beating. Just like that, it was all over.” She noted, “My doctor told me that this was most likely a case of there being an underlying major developmental problem with the fetus, and that it had simply stopped growing. That nature had taken its course in the most brutally honest and simple way that nature sometimes works.”

Amurri continued by telling readers:

“To anybody enduring similar heartache, I will tell you what I’m feeling and processing as a result of this loss: A lot of confusion, some anger, deep sadness, and also an immense amount of gratitude. I have realized in the past forty-eight hours how incredibly grateful I am for the magic that I have in my life. I have the most amazingly supportive husband, and two loving families. I have wonderful friends, who have brought me nearly to my knees with their care and compassion during this hard time. And most of all, I have a healthy and happy daughter who I can hold in my arms and whisper in to her ear how much I adore her and how blessed I feel that I was lucky enough to bring her in to the world. I have so much.

Of course what I don’t have, and what I never will have, is this one little angel who has slipped away from me. And while it will take time for me to make peace with that fact, it gives me a lot of solace knowing that I told — that I have shared its existence with you, that it mattered, and that we loved it. And that will have to do.”

For his part, Martino tweeted, “It’s a tough week in Martino household, but w/ love we go on. Proud of my wife for her grace & bravery in sad moment.” He added a few hours later, “It’s in these hard moments u notice all the love around u. Thank you all for your kind words and support for Eva, Marlowe and I. #Community.” Gossip Cop’s thoughts are with the Amurri, Martino, and Sarandon families at this difficult time.

It’s with a lot of heartache that I share some sad family news on the blog today, in the hopes it will help others going through similar experiences. (Link in bio.) As always, we as a family are so grateful for the show of love and support by some wonderful people in our lives. You know who you are. Thank you.

A photo posted by Eva Amurri Martino (@4evamartino) on Aug 15, 2015 at 7:02am PDT